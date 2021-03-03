George Gayle Bentley, age 82, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on March 1, 2021. He was saved and a life long member and Deacon at Morrisetts Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. George was very active in his church. He started teaching the youth, founded the youth choir, started the nursing home music ministry, he started the Christmas caroling program at church and sang in several quartets. He was a park and rec league coach for many years; coaching both of his grandsons. He had a servants heart that shown through volunteering for Meals on Wheels, ALPS Day Services, Daily Bread Food Kitchen and Special Olympics. George had a special heart for those that were disadvantaged or with special needs. He was an avid musician who attended and hosted multiple "pickings". He especially enjoyed playing guitar with his grandsons. George served in the US Air Force for several years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George "Buck" and Easter Bentley; brother Bill Bentley; sisters, Jane Goins and Fay Burchfield.
He will be missed by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Lois Bentley; daughter, Peggy Ray and husband Mark; grandchildren, Steven White and partner Caroline Wazer; Nick Helton and wife LeAnne, Corrie Ray, and Kayley Lynd and husband Jared; brothers, Rev. Bobby Bentley, Darrell (Bonnie) Bentley, Donnie (Susan) Bentley; sisters, Maude Gillis and Denise (Gerald) Jones; special family members, William Stewart and Tracy Sullivan; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and "kids" at Interim Health Care.
The family will receive friends Friday, March 5th from 5-7pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow with Rev. Rex Russell and Rev. Robert Mallory officiating. The Funeral service will be broadcasted on www.christiansells.com for those who are not able to attend. Military Graveside service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, March 6th at Courtney Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Bentley officiating. For those who plan on going in procession, please meet at the funeral home by 1:15pm. Due to Covid-19, the family has asked that everyone practice CDC guidelines and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Rogersville Senior Citizen Center or the Daily Bread in Morristown. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com