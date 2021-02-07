ROGERSVILLE - Gary Scott Lougee, age 56, of Rogersville, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was a son of Marjorie Laber Woods. He is preceded in death by his father, Phillip W. Lougee.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his loving family members, brothers, Donald, Marc, and Rob Lougee; sisters, Jacki Ewing and husband, James, and Christal Greer and husband, Jimmy.
The family will have a Celebration of Life service at a later date. Memorials may be sent to the Tennessee Special Olympics, 461 Craighead St. Nashville, TN 37204 or by visiting donorservice@specialolympics.org. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.