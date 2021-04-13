ROGERSVILLE — Robert “Bob” Eugene Finchum Jr., 64 of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021.
On Thursday, April 8, 2021, Robert Eugene Finchum Jr., beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away at the age of 64. Bob was the son of Robert Eugene Finchum Sr. and Eza Jean Franklin Finchum of Sevierville.
He was a machinist retired from TRW in Rogersville who loved motorcycles, cooking, and his dog, Sam. In his youth he was an active member of East Rogersville Baptist Church and visited Europe as a tuba player in the Greeneville High School Marching Band. His compassionate spirit and sense of humor will be missed.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert Eugene; aunts and uncles, Cotton McCroskey, Charles and Elizabeth Clinton, Porter and Joyce Franklin, Grace Lindsey, and Young Franklin; and brother-in-law, John Hembree.
He is survived by his mother, Eza Jean; loving and devoted companion, Melissa Smith of the home (Rogersville); sisters, Martha Kaye Thurman (Danny), and Carolyn Hembree; brother, Rick Finchum (JoAnn); aunts, Mary Nelle McCroskey and Lillie Mae Franklin; uncle, Frank Lindsey; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and special granddaughter, Amber Sky Trent of the home.
Family and friends will meet 1PM Monday, April 12, 2021 in Mt. Zion Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.