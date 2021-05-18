ROGERSVILLE — Fred Henry Manis, age 92, of Rogersville, passed away on May 15, 2021 in Mountain Home. He lived a long blessed life. He was a veteran of the Korean War having served in the U. S. Army.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Lou Lipe Manis; daughters, Dinah (Gordon) Presley, Debra Bledsoe; grandchildren, Scott (Hailey) Burton, Shane Burton, and Luree (Caleb) Smith; great-grandchildren, Madalyn Burton and Macy Burton; brother, James Manis all of Rogersville;
and many nieces and nephews.
Tennessee Army National Guard and Hawkins County Color Guard will conduct military graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday in Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.