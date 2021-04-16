ROGERSVILLE — Lillian Kitts Edwards, age 84, of Rogersville, passed away peacefully at her home on April 12, 2021 in Rogersville.
Lillian was born to Ulys and Hazel Kitts on November 3, 1936. She went to school at Rutledge High School. She married James Edward Edwards on April 3rd, 1957. Lillian was a loving daughter, sister, wife, and mother. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several of her brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, James Edwards; daughter, Terri (Milton) Cinnamon; son, Jimmy (Deborah) Edwards; grandsons, John T. Edwards, Cole Edward Cinnamon, and Nolan Dale Cinnamon; sister, Mary Evelyn (Ken) Stout; brother, Don (Beverly) Kitts; and many nieces and nephews.
The family of Lillian wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Avalon Hospice of Johnson City for all the care and support they have shown.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 2:00 pm at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
