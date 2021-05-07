Billy Charles “Blue” Rakestraw, age 83, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Bill was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Maggie Rakestraw; 5 sisters; 2 brothers; and his granddaughter, Chandra Lawson.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Rakestraw; sons, Billy Rakestraw Jr (wife Dawn), Chris Rakestraw (wife Christy); two daughters, Gwen “Tink” Ethridge (husband Kirk), Barbara Shanks; grandchildren, Clay Williams, Jaclyn Dillard, Brandi King, Veronica Taylor, Kevin Rakestraw, Josh Rakestraw, Alexandra Rau, Samantha Hance, Erin Jones, Courtney Stoianoff, Rebecca Carper, and Rachael Morgan; 10 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3:00 pm with Rev. Rip Noble and Rev. Bobby Jo Hancock officiating. Military honors will be conducted by Hawkins County Color Guard and The United States Air Force. Bill and family would like to invite anyone who may have a found memory or story of him, especially funny, to do so when the services are opened up for them. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.