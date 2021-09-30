Gary Don Manis, age 61, went to be with the Lord on September 19, 2021. He was a deacon at Lee Valley Baptist Church. Gary enjoyed attending car shows and spending time with his family. He worked at Walmart for almost 20 years. Before Walmart he worked at Universal Bedroom in Morristown, TN for several years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Manis; father, Claude Manis.
He is survived by his son, Dusty Manis and wife Daria Manis; mother, Barbara Manis; brother, Ricky Manis and wife Iris Manis; nephews, Josh Manis and Rusty Webb; several family members.
A Celebration of Life was held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.