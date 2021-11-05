Charles Christopher Price, Sr.

HERNDON, VA — Charles C. Price, Sr., age 85, of Herndon, Virginia, passed away on October 26,2021. Charles was the Office Manager at Graphics Communication International Union (now Graphic Communications Conference, International Brotherhood of Teamsters), and moved his young family to Fairfax, Virginia in 1967 when the union relocated from Pressmen’s Home, Tennessee to Washington, DC. He retired in 1999 after more than 40 years with GCIU.
He was born in Hawkins County, Tennessee,
Charles was pre-deceased by his parents, James Randall Price and Blanche Christine Shanks Price, of Rogersville, TN, his wife of 42 years, Doris Faye DeBord Price, Fairfax, VA, grandson Julien Adam Fleming, Sterling, VA, and four siblings: William Price, Barbara Price Cary, H. Lyons Price, and Rebecca Price Overdorf. Charles is survived by his wife of 15 years, Betty Lou Ewing-Price, daughter Donna Gail Price Laflen and son-in-law Scott, Reston, VA, son Charles C. Price, Jr., Manassas, VA, and granddaughter, Danielle Rene Fleming Kosarko and husband Rob, Warrenton, VA, and grandson Stanley Reyes Price, Manassas, VA. He is also survived by stepdaughters Melinda Ewing and husband, Tom, Manassas, VA, and Donna Lee Williams and husband, Bobby, Winchester, VA, granddaughter Melissa C. Cooley and husband Shane, Manassas, VA, and two great grandchildren, Harper Cooley and Landon Cooley.