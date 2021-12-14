Jerry Lynn Sexton “Bub”, age 51, passed away on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Bub loved being outdoors, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his family and dogs.
He was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Riley Sexton, Jr.; grandmothers, Eula Kate Sexton and Virginia Jo Lawson (Clay); mother-in-law, Janice McClanahan.
He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Kim Sexton; mother, Susie Sexton; daughter, Bonnie Morgan (Josh Ramsey); brother, Jay Sexton (Kristie); nieces, Brittanee Collins (Ethan) and Kinlee Sexton; great-niece, Hazlee Collins; two furbabies, Gus and Benji; several aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com