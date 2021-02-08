James (Jim) Pyne Sr., age 87, went to be with the Lord on the morning of February 5, 2021 after a two-week Battle with COVID-19. He was a member of the Gills Chapel Baptist Church. Jim graduated from Rogersville High School and East Tennessee University with Bachelor's Degree. Severed in the US Army and was a 32nd Degree Mason for 60 years.
Jim began his career as a Teacher at Surgoinsville Elementary and later became Safety Engineer for Daniels Construction Company, Personnel Manager at Holliston Mills, Saint-Gobain, Dodge Reliance. He then became an Industrial Recruiter for Hawkins County and was instrumental in bringing hundreds of Jobs to the county including TRW and Dodge Reliance. Jim was also instrumental in developing the Hawkins County industrial park. While working at First Tennessee Development District in Johnson City, he wrote many grants for 12 area counties for industrial buildings, barns, and jails. He ended his career at Vaughan Melton and Barge Waggoner but continued to be active. Jim, Annette, and Jim Jr. developed some of their property into an upscale subdivision, Bridgeport Bay.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harve and Edna Pyne; uncles Johnny (Eula) Pyne, Millard (Ruth) Pyne, Lee (Betty) Johns, Willard (Carol) Johns; father and mother-in-law, Bleve (Juanita) Price; brother-in-law, Ralph (Betty) Price; nephews, Ricky Price and Mike Price; and first cousin, Roy Pyne.
He is survived by his wife of 62 Years, Scottie Annette Pyne; his son, James (Jimmy) Pyne Jr; brother-in-law, Bob (Glenda) Price; nieces, Beth (Stacy) Leroy, Lisa (Donald) Scott, and Robin Price; special first cousin, Randy (Judy) Pyne; cousins, Joe and Robin Johns; and a host of friends including Joe Harrell, a special friend from childhood; and many more special friends.
Due to Covid-19 quarantine the family has decided to have a private grave side service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Meals in the Hills, 318 McNeil Circle, Mooresburg, TN 37811. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.