Jannie Taylor, age 65, our sweet little wife, mother, and grandmother, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 9, 2021. She was of the Baptist faith and confessed Christ at an early age. She loved spending time with her furbabies and grandbabies.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Alice and Rev. Harrison Justice; two little furbabies, Little Chancey and her little Angel Abby.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, George Taylor, Jr.; children, Shelia Davis, Crystal Taylor-Rogers, Tommy Taylor and wife Patty, Jeremy Taylor and wife, Dawn; grandchildren, Cody (Brittany) Davis, Jesse Davis, Karleigh (Josh), Gracie, T.J., Hannah, Emilee, and Kenzie Taylor; great-grandson, Jaxson Johnson; siblings, Quentin Justice, Doug (Debbie) Justice, Kathy (Greg) Goan, Wanda (Randy) Evans-Davis, and David (Misty) Justice; her furbaby, Rosie; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Sarah Johns, Charles, and Elaine Huskey with U.T. Home Health and Hospice for their love and compassion.
The family will receive friends Sunday, December 12 from 12-2pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral ceremony will follow at 2pm with Rev. Jerry Manis officiating. Burial will take place in Kite Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com