Michael Roger (Mickey) Evans, age 62, died unexpectedly on February 6, 2021. Mickey was a unique individual. He did it his way and was loved by all. He was saved at an early age and was a member of Henard’s Chapel Baptist Church.
Mickey is preceded in death by his parents, Joe Porter Evans and Mae Mary Evans; brothers, John Richards, Herbert Richards, Joe Richards, and Frankie Richards; sisters, Nellie Mansell, and Joyce Kenner.
He is survived by his daughter, Heather Newton of Rogersville; son, Charlie Joe Evans of Florida; grandson, Grayson Newton; brothers, Glenn Evans (Nellie) of Rogersville, Rex Evans (Linda) of Blountville; sisters, Darlene Palmer (Bob) and Thelma Davis (George Gillett) of Rogersville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to Covid-19, there will be a private service held at Christian-Sells Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 10th at 1pm with Pastor Ray Mullins and Pastor Stevie Rogers officiating. Friends may stop by prior to 1pm to sign the register book. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.