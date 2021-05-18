Carolyn N. Kirkpatrick, age 76, went to her heavenly home Wednesday, May 12, 2021, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob) Kirkpatrick, parents Hugh and Mattie Hilton, sister Charlotte Hilton, brother-in-law James D. Crawford.
She is survived by her sister Glenda Crawford, nephew Scott Crawford and wife Emily, three very special great nephews Garrett Crawford, Clay Crawford and Levi Crawford, brother-in-law Dave Kirkpatrick, sister-in-law Jane Hickman and many special family members and friends.
Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Broome Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 12:30 P.M. with Rev. Gordon Presley officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Kirkpatrick family.