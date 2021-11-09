ROGERSVILLE — Ema Jean Chamberlain, age 84, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 5, 2021. She was a faithful member of East Rogersville Baptist Church and was saved at an early age. She was retired from Welch’s Industrial Uniform in California.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Fred Willard Chamberlain, Sr.; parents, Burl and Alma Holt; and brother, Burl Holt, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Fred Willard Chamberlain, Jr; daughters, Karen Chamberlain and Cheryl Redmon; grandsons, Freddy Carl Chamberlain and Ryan Garland; great grandsons, Dakota Chamberlain and Ashton Webb; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Rev. Jerry Lawson officiating. A private graveside will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to, Amedisys Hospice.