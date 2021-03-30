ROGERSVILLE — Alma Jean Gardner, age 84, of Rogersville, passed away on March 23, 2021.
She is survived by her husband, John Gardner; nieces, Rhonda Holder and Sandi Gardner; and special sister-in-law, Joyce Russell.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2:00 pm in Chestnut Grove Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Seals and Rev. Tommy Holder officiating. Anyone wishing to attend the services is asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.