KINGSPORT — Michael “Mike” Anthony Sizemore, age 44, of Kingsport, passed away on August 11, 2021.
Mike cherished his long time love Crystal, and his daughters, and grand daughters who called him Pop Pop. He was an amazing father who never shied away from a dirty diaper or a runny nose. He was a loving and giving man. His most recent act of love was to give a man he did not know the coat he was wearing. If he could help anyone, even if it meant going without himself, he would do it. Mike loved cars, and was most passionate about mustangs. He loved to build and model cars was one of his favorite hobbies, but only mustangs! He will be remembered always for his ability to make people laugh. He brought so much joy to his family and friends, and will be missed terribly. This is not goodbye; but “ Till we meet again.”
He was preceded in death by father, Mack Neal Sizemore; and brother, Lincoln Mack Sizemore.
He is survived by his love, Crystal Dishner; daughters, Breanna (Sean Javens) Greene, Makayla (Dillon Little) Sizemore, Rylee Dishner; son, Dylan LeRoy; granddaughters, Adaira, Serena, and Aria; mother, Gertrude Kinsler Sizemore; brother, Jonathon (Velda) Sizemore; sisters, Janet Richards, Sandy (Victor Thompson) Woods, Buffy (Johnny Doyle) Sizemore, Meghan Solorzano, Monica Sizemore, Maggie Sizemore, and Amanda Byington; and numerous nieces and nephews that adored their uncle Mike.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Christian- Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Hayward Hayes officiating. Graveside services will be held Monday, August 16, 2021 at 2:00 pm in Sizemore Cemetery.
Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be Jonathon Sizemore, Dylan LeRoy, Dillion Little, Devan Brown, William Ward, Sean Javens, Johnny Doyle, and Christopher Harris.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the family for funeral expenses. You may contact Sandy Woods or Crystal Dishner.
