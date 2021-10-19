ROGERSVILLE — Mike Hoard, age 57, of Rogersville, passed away suddenly Sunday, October 17, 2021. He was employed with Lear Corporation for 38 years and was currently employed with ABB Motors and Mechanical. Mike was a member of Persia Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Fred and Jeanette Greene, paternal grandparents Kenneth and Flora Hoard.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years Brenda Trent Hoard, son Jacob Hoard and wife Kayla of Rogersville, grandson Lucas Hoard, parents Lonnie and Gail Greene Hoard, sisters Lisa Hoard Brooks and husband, Dwight, Tracy Hoard Trent and husband Pat all of Rogersville, nieces Summer Brooks and Jordan Trent, nephews Kaleb Trent, Kolby Trent, Tyler Trent, Cody Trent and Kenyon Trent, brothers-in-law Alan Trent and wife Marcie, Darren Trent and wife Tracie, Mike Trent (Tiffany Davidson) all of Morristown.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
