ROGERSVILLE — Virginia Taylor Harrell, age 89, of Rogersville, was called home Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Jefferson County Memorial Hospital. She was a longtime member of West View Baptist Church. She worked in the community for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, John Harrell; parents, Hugh and Reba Taylor; and sister, Doris Williams Goodman.
She is survived by two daughters, Sherry (Craig) Price of Morristown, Helen (Donnie) Tate of Rogersville; grandchildren, Austin (Kathryn) Price, Matt (Rachel) Looney, Lacey (Adam) Evans, Katie Looney, Brandi Taylor (Brandon); great-grandchildren, Sydney Price, London and Jett Looney, Addison and Avery Price, Jacob, Noah, Abby, and Bella Taylor; brother-in-law, Joe (Sue) Harrell; sister-in-law, Trixie Sue Clowers; special neighbors, Wayne, Linda, and Logan Lumpkins; numerous special nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in McKinney Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects and sign the book anytime Monday or Tuesday before the graveside. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.