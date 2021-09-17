MOUNT PLEASANT, SC — Martha McCullough Lane, 88, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away on September 11, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.
Martha was born in Covington, Tennessee to John David and Willie Aileen McCullough on May 24, 1933, the youngest of 10 children. As a young child, she was orphaned and spent her adolescent and teenage years in an orphanage in west Tennessee along with her brothers and sisters. After graduating from high school, Martha lived in Memphis, Tennessee with her sister, Jean, and Jean’s husband, while attending business school. Martha met her future husband, Joe Lane, at a tea dance at the Peabody Hotel in Memphis. They married in Mississippi on September 20, 1955, after Joe graduated from dental school. They moved to Paris Island, South Carolina where Joe worked as a dentist on the Naval base. Later, Martha and Joe moved to Rogersville, Tennessee where they raised three children, Kim, Laura, and Joe.
Following the death of her husband Joe in 1990, Martha relocated to Virginia and later South Carolina to be near her family. Throughout her life, Martha enjoyed many hobbies which allowed her to be creative and establish friendships with women who had similar interests. Many remember Martha as a talented artist, seamstress, and doll collector. Her family remembers her as a kind and gentle soul whose love for God and her family led her to live a fulfilling and happy life.
Martha is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Joe Lane. She is also preceded in death by her sisters, Sudie Gray Deverell, Louise McCullough, Mildred Bogue, and Jean Wildman and her brothers, David, Lawrence, Elijah, Alfred, and Winfred McCullough.
Martha is survived by her daughters Kim Weis and Laura Corsi and her son, Joe Lane, and his wife Carol (Callaway) Lane. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Patrick Weis and his wife Kathryn (Keating) Weis, Sydney Weis, Sam Weis, Nicholas Corsi, Andrew Corsi, and Zachary Corsi. Martha leaves behind many nieces and nephews and other extended family members.
Visitation will be from 12:00 noon — 2:00 pm Sunday, September 19, 2021, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home, 1520 East Main Street, Rogersville, Tennessee 37857. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Lyle Lane, Jerry Davis, Danny Davis, Paul Lane, Mike Lane, Steve Lane, and Patrick Smith. Honorary Pallbearers are Jim Sheeler, Jim Baker, Tom Baker, and Bobby Lane.
As precaution for the safety of others please wear mask to the services.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) (1145 Six Mile Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466).
