ROGERSVILLE — Virginia Fay Taylor, age 80, of Rogersville, passed away on March 13, 2021 at her home.
Virginia was born to Milum and Beulah Trent on May 29, 1940. She married Earl Taylor on September 6, 1963 in Dayton, OH. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. Virginia will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers; George “Jack” Trent, Clay “Treavy” Trent; sisters, Blanche Smith, Vada Danner, and Versia White.
She is survived by her husband, Earl Taylor; daughter, Tanya (James) West; grandchildren, Megan Taylor, Thomas West, and Joseph West; great-grandchildren, Landon West, Cayden West, Emmett West, Charli “Jade” McFall.
The family of Virginia wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Amedysis Hospice for all the care they have shown during this time.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 3:00 pm in Liberty Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Rev. Tom Lawson officiating. Anyone wishing to follow in the funeral procession is asked to meet at Christian-Sells Funeral Home at 2:00 pm.
