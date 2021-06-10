Robert Alan Hurd, age 63, passed away peacefully at home while surrounded by family on June 7, 2021.
Robert was preceded in death by his father Carl R. Hurd and father-in-law Melvin Manis.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Sharon Manis Hurd; daughters, Emily Hurd Saldana (Dave) and Whitney Hurd; grandson, Ian Griffith Saldana; mother, Eulah Vaughan Hurd; sister, Anna Hurd Beverly (Roger); brother, Chris Hurd; niece, Catie Murph Mitchell (Chris) and their children, Avery Jane and Mason; special cousin and best buddy, Stacy Vaughan; mother-in-law, Mildred Manis.
Robert graduated from Surgoinsville High School and East TN State University. He retired from the Tenn Dept. of Human Services after more than 30 years of service. Growing up in Stanley Valley, Robert developed farming skills at an early age and continued to operate the family farm until health issues prevented him.
Robert loved to eat, drink, and be merry before his illness. He liked to cook and Thanksgiving turkey and dressing was his specialty. Robert was ready to meet his maker and expressed the desire to go. Those of us who love Robert are grieving his passing, but we have comfort in knowing that he is at peace.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, June 9th from 5-7pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 7pm with Rev. Rip Noble officiating. Burial will take place at 11am on Thursday, June 10th at Highland Cemetery. If you choose to make donations, memorial contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com