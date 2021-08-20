MORRISTOWN — Roger Wayne Williams, age 80, of Morristown, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 16, 2021. He was born in Allen County, Kentucky to the late Jewel Mae and Euthan Williams. His grandparents were the late, Silas and Evangie Brown and Bernice and Ara Williams.
Roger was married to the late Linda Sue Mayes Williams for 49 years.
He is survived by his sons; Chad (Paula) Williams and Scott Williams, grandchildren; Keagan, Harlie and Trinity Williams, great grandchildren; Kinsley and Lydia Kohl, Nollie Dickerson and special great granddaughter; Addisynn Williams, sister; Linda Kay (Earl Ralph) Templeton, nephews; Keith and Tracy Templeton as well as dear friends; Larry Valentine, Mark Nicholson and Stan Greenlee.
He worked in the electrical business for 53 1/2 years and retired from Service Electric in 2013.
Roger served in the U.S. Army as a signal control specialist in Korea. He was of the Baptist faith and was saved and baptized at a young age at Garrots Creek General Baptist Church in Westmorland,
The family will receive friends 5:00 pm — 7:00 pm Friday (8/20/21) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Travis Webb officiating. Graveside services will be 10:30 am Saturday (8/21/21) at Highland Cemetery. The family request that mask be worn for the safety of others. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.