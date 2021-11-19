ROGERSVILLE — Katherine Johnson, age 85, of Rogersville, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021. She was very outgoing, never met a stranger, and had a big heart for people. She loved her kids when she helped at the Hawkins Elementary School and she was the most kind hearted, caring , and loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold Johnson.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Porter (Thomas); son, Jerry Johnson (Nancy); grandchildren, Candice Thurman and Madison Johnson; great grandchildren, Taylor Thurman, and Avery Thurman; brothers, Lewis Byrd, and Howard Byrd; and sister, Ina Stapleton.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Rev. Fuzz Bradley officiating. Graveside service will follow in Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.