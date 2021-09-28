ROGERSVILLE — Shirley Ann Lovin, age 78, of Rogersville, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at The Heritage Center in Morristown, TN. She was a daughter of the late Wiat and Annalee Guffey DeHart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lovin; daughter, Tammy Lovin Winstead; sister, Dorothy Ashe; and brother, Sam DeHart.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Timmothy Winstead, Tyler Winstead, Trey Winstead, and Tabitha Winstead; great granddaughter, Charlotte Winstead; sister, Edith Abrams, brother, Ray DeHart and wife, Beverly; nephews, Jeff Shuler, Ricky Dehart, and Randy DeHart; nieces, Meka Ashe, Sherry Ashe, and Donna DeHart; and sister-in-law, Tinker DeHart.
Services will be private. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.