BULLS GAP — Dianna Lucille Hughes, age 72, of Bulls Gap, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021. She was a daughter of the late Ross and Evelyn Payne Hughes. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brother, Eugene Hughes; and nephew, Dwayne Hughes.
Survivors include her loving daughter, Pam Hughes; grandchildren, Bryan and Alexis Hughes; brother, Ross Croy Hughes and wife Joyce; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm. The graveside service will immediately follow in Long and Berry Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.