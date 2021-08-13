ROGERSVILLE — Donnie Ray Wilder, age 71, of Rogersville, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Morristown-Hamblen Hospital. He was a son of the late Edgar Ray and Pauline Bowlin Wilder. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Wilder; brothers, Arnold, James, and Michael Wilder; and brother-in-law, Michael Sizemore.
He was a three time survivor of cancer, who fought the good fight. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Germany for 4 years, and was a member of the Bulls Gap Masonic Lodge Post #749, a member of the Jericho Shrine, and enjoyed spending time with his family, church family, spending time with the guys at the Convenience Center. His favorite thing to do was picking and singing with Daniel (his partner in crime).
Survivors include his loving daughters, Mellonie (Bobby) Hickman, Paula (Michael) Hay, and Rebecca (Brandon) Helton; son, Shane (Telena) Wilder; sister, Linda Sizemore; brother, Lonnie Ben (Glenda) Wilder; grandchildren, Kayla (Trevor) Hickman, Austin McPeek, Tarra (Eric) Davis, Bethany (Brian) Hickman, Daniel Morgan, Tyler Wilder, Madisyn Wilder, Bradyn Helton, Grant, Stephen, and Andrew Hay; great grandchildren, Sawyer Helton, Emmitt Davis, Natalie Helton, and Eero Davis; special friend, Norman Bowlin. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Donnie will lie in state from 12:00 pm until 6:00 pm Friday, August 13, 2021, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will private. A public graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday in Otes Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Heath Elkins officiating. There will also be a Masonic service and the Hawkins County Honor Guard will be rendering military honors. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.