Billie J. Aulds
CLEVELAND - Billie J. Aulds, 87, a resident of Cleveland, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021. She had lived in the Cleveland area most of her life, and was a member of First Baptist Church where she served in the library. Ms. Aulds was the owner and operator of The Beauty Boutique for 30 years, and was a member of Cleveland Garden Club, and enjoyed traveling.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mabel and J. B. Greene; and sister, Mary Evelyn Kirkpatrick.
She is survived by her loving husband, Charles Aulds; daughter, Cynthia Christian and husband, Michael of Delano, TN; son, Wes Plemons and wife, Nancy of Huntsville, TN; stepchildren, David Aulds and wife Andrea, Bruce Aulds, Melanie White and husband, Tim, and Russ Aulds; grandchildren, Brandy Owen and husband, Pete, Megan Herrington and husband, BJ, Brittany Chamberlain and husband, Jason, Sharon Howard and husband, Desmond, and Lindsey White; great-grandchildren, Bishop Herrington, Brode Herrington, Abby Herrington, Owen Chamberlain, and Jacob Chamberlain.
A graveside celebration of her life will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Reverend Tom Wickes officiating. Wes Plemons, Bruce Aulds, Russ Aulds, Tim White, Scott Stewart, and Ralph Buckner will serve as pallbearers. The playing of bagpipes will conclude the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church Library Fund.
Ralph Buckner Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.