RUSSELLVILLE — Rev. Elbert “Randell” Parvin, age 78, of Russellville, went to meet his Lord and Savior suddenly Saturday, August 28, 2021. He accepted Jesus at Walker’s Church around the age of 12 and was a Baptist minister for 45 years and a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Jefferson City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Margaret “Polly Harris” Parvin; sisters, Jane Wilson and Linda Hileman.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara Parvin (Jordan); daughters, Karen and Sam Skelton of Russellville, Julie and Lynn Williams of Washburn, Shelia Parvin of Whitesburg, Amanda and John Carter of Rogersville; grandchildren, Seth and Dana Skelton, Aaron and Harley Williams, Samantha Skelton and fiancé Corey, Chris Reed and fiancée Hannah, Brandy Williams, and Annalee Carter; great grandchildren, Riley, David Lee, Timothy Randell, Abigail, and Waylon; brothers, Wayne Parvin, Frank and Lois Parvin, Curtis and Ann Parvin, and Darwin Parvin; sisters, Sue and Wayne Long, Brenda Cook and Shirley Stepp; uncle, Frank and Marty Parvin of Canton, OH; and an abundance of nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday, September 2, 2021 with Rev. Terry Green and Rev. Robbie Johnson officiating. Graveside service will follow in Courtney Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Seth Skelton, Corey Jones, Aaron Williams, Chris Reed, Ervin Livesay, and Billy Wayne Parvin. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.