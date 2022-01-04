ROGERSVILLE — Barbara Perry Winkle Sturgeon, age 77, of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center following a short illness. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Barbara was a member and attended East Rogersville Baptist Church. She also attended Westview Baptist Church for many years. Barbara was born October 11, 1944 to Carl and Beulah Perry who preceded her in death. She was a special person who leaves behind many who loved and will miss her. Barbara loved the Lord and enjoyed the two years she was able to work with the AWANA program at East Rogersville Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Jerry Perry, her first husband and father of her children Hedrick Winkle.
She is survived by her loving husband Mike Sturgeon, sons Scott Winkle, Derek Winkle and wife Sonya, Chad Winkle and wife Joyie, step-daughter Kelli Feldkamp and husband Garrett, granddaughter Ella Blue Winkle, step-grandchildren Owen and Piper Feldkamp, brothers Wayne Perry, Ron Perry and wife Sharon, several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayer and support during this difficult time, she will be missed.
Barbara’s wishes were to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
