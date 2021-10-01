Don Dimmick, age 84, passed away on September 26, 2021. He enjoyed being outdoors, hiking, riding his bicycle, and hunting. Don was in the US Marine Corps.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David; sister; and nephew.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Barbara Dimmick; daughter, Kimberly and husband, Ronnie; son, Kenneth; son, Lincoln and wife Jackie; son, Radford and wife Brooke; grandchildren, Zachary and Christian Mallicoat, Natasha, Katherine, Colton, Shelley, and Kayleigh; 8 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for the great care they provided.
A Graveside service will be held at 10am on Friday, October 1st at Highland Cemetery with Pastor Tom Lawson officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.