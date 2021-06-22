WHITESBURG — Roger Thomas Kincaid, 71, of Whitesburg, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, June 13, 2021. He was saved at an early age in Thorn Hill, Tennessee where he was born and raised. He was a member of Thorn Hill Missionary Baptist Church and attended First Baptist Church of Whitesburg until his health started to decline.
Roger was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, papaw, brother and friend. To know him was to love him. He had a great sense of humor, quick wit, contagious smile, positive attitude and was a joy to be around. He was a former owner of Classic Carpet in Rogersville until his retirement in 2013 which gave him more time for his true passion of farming and family. He enjoyed taking care of his cattle, mowing hay, family get-togethers and cooking breakfast for his grandkids.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Edward and Reba Faye (Jennings) Kincaid.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 32 years, Mary Kincaid; son, Travis (Jennifer) Kincaid of Pace Florida; daughters, Brandi Kincaid (Aaron Silcox) of Knoxville, Tina (Rob) Drinnon of Morristown; grandchildren, Makenzie and Landon Kincaid, Macy and Emmary Drinnon; sisters, Rebecca ( Hugh) Henry of Bean Station, Gypsy (James) Hurst of Morristown and Robin (Mike) Bell of Morristown; two nieces; one nephew; a host of in-laws whom he loved dearly, extended family and close friends; his furbabies, Maddie and Bella and his kitty buddies.
The family would like to thank his nurse, Sarah Johns for the excellent care she provided and his special brother-in-law and friend, Donald Yates, for all of the help he has given during Roger’s sickness.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Wednesday at Stubblefield Funeral Home with funeral service to follow in the Stubblefield Chapel. Rev. Charlie Brewer and Rev. Leroy Davis will officiate. Entombment services will be at 11 AM Thursday in the Hamblen Memory Gardens. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM Thursday.
Arrangements by Stubblefield Funeral Home, Morristown, TN