ROGERSVILLE — Franklin D. Yelton, age 80, of Rogersville, TN passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021. A native of Bakersville, he was the son of the late Raymond and Lucille Gardner Yelton. Frank loved to hunt and fish and he was a member of the Odd Fellows Lodge.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret Peterson Yelton of Travelers Rest, SC; sons, James Yelton of Mercersburg, PA, and Ronald Peterson of Virginia; sister: Ethel Mays of Morganton; brother, Robert Yelton of Glen Rock, PA; grandchildren: Lauren Yelton, Bryn Peterson and Hope Peterson.
Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Friday, October 1, 2021 in the Garland Cemetery on Bad Creek Rd, Bakersville, NC with Pastor GB Garland officiating.
Henline-Hughes Funeral Home is assisting the Yelton Family.