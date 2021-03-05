ROGERSVILLE — Joseph Boone Markana Leeper, age 70, of Rogersville went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Holston Valley Hospital following an extended illness. He is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He worked as a paver for L&W Paving and Sealing up until his retirement. Joe loved the outdoors. His favorite past time was tending to his chickens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Boone Leeper and Nettie Snapp Leeper and sisters, Barbara Bly, and Katherine R. Jackson.
He is survived by his children, Joseph Bowers (Rachel) of Ottawa, Kansas; Joseph Leeper (Ashley) of Chuckey, TN; Markita Thompson (Allan) of California; John Leeper (Destiny) of Rogersville, TN; Robert Leeper of Greeneville, TN; sister, Inez G. Necessary (Greg) of Morristown, TN; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Oncology Unit of Holston Valley in Kingsport for the care they showed our beloved Joe.
A memorial service will be held at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville, TN on March 4, 2021 at 6:00 pm. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at 1520 East Main Street, Rogersville, TN 37857 and www.christiansells.com.