SURGOINSVILLE — Gladys H. Brice, 91 of 147 Housewright Hollow Road in Surgoinsville, went to rejoin her loved ones and be with our Lord on May 25, 2021. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.
Gladys was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and retired from the Kingsport Press after 30 years of service. While her industrial years ended in 1992, she worked tirelessly as a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to all that loved her until the end.
She was preceded in death by her parents William (Marsh) and Dora Kersey Housewright, seven brothers, Carl Housewright, Elijah Housewright, Herbert Housewright, Hubert Housewright, Tom Housewright, DeWitt Housewright, Clay Housewright, and two sisters, Mabel Lawson and Edna Brice, and in addition son-in-law David Koger.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 71 years, John L. Brice Jr., Surgoinsville; two sons and daughter in law, Dennis Brice, Atlanta; Larry and Karen Brice, Surgoinsville; and daughter Regenia Koger, Rogersville. five grandchildren, Jason Brice, Angela Brice-Rogers, Tonya Jones, Jaime Jones, and Melissa (Sam) Copeland, and seven great grandchildren, Cara Hannel, Brice Copeland, Brilee Copeland, Cole Linkous, June Bundren, Eli Brice, along with several nieces and nephews.
Sunset Graveside service will take place Thursday, May 27 at 8:00pm at Watterson-Brice Cemetery. 156 Horton Rd. Surgoinsville, TN 37873. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com