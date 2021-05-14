SNEEDVILLE — Hester Denim Eldridge, age 86, of Sneedville, TN, was born July 16, 1934 and went to be with the Lord surrounded by family Thursday morning May 6, 2021. She was saved at the age of 17 and joined the Thomas Chapel Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Lou Denim, brother Clifford Denim of Indiana, sisters Mossie, Christine, and Morton Denim all of Sneedville, TN., husband of 43 years Edmond Eldridge, son Johnny Eldridge, grandson Glenn Trent, granddaughters Sherrie and Crystal Eldridge, son-in-law Lee Trent, all of Sneedville, TN.
She is survived by daughters Donna Leonard and Wayne of Mooresburg, TN., Amy (Gary) Collins of Thornhill, TN., Brenda and the late Lee Trent, and Rosa Trent, all of Sneedville, TN. Sons Rick (Marlene) Eldridge of Sneedville, TN., and Michael (Michelle) Eldridge of Rogersville, TN. 25 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren that she love unconditionally. Brother Junior Denim of Sneedville, TN., Sisters Margaret Grissom of Rock Island, TN. and Lillie May Cowan of Sneedville, TN. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones.
The family will receive friends Saturday May 8th from 6 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Sunday May 9th at 10 AM in the Eldridge Cemetery in Sneedville. Minister: Alonzo Collins Pallbearers: Allen Davis, Jackie Anderson, Jonathon Leonard, Jordan Trent, Lloyd Denim, Grady Denim
Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.