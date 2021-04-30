KINGSPORT - Alma Ruth Weston, 90, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 25, 2021.
Ruth was born in Hawkins County, TN on May 28, 1930, to the late Abraham and Mary Davis Sizemore.
She was an extremely generous, compassionate and self-sacrificial wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
Ruth retired from Holston Valley Medical Center with over 25 years of service as an L.P.N. She was a long-time member of Higher Ground Baptist Church. Alma loved working in her garden, jigsaw puzzles, and sports especially, Peyton Manning.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, James T. Weston; siblings, Edna Robinson, Bennie Vaughn, Maggie Sizemore, Earl Sizemore, Shirley Vaughn, Mack Sizemore and Barbara Winstead.
Left to cherish Ruth’s memory are her children, Jerry Weston (Kathy), Bob Weston (Rachel), Diane Weston Slagle (Ralph), Michael Weston (Suzy) and David Weston (Penny); sister, Randy McDavid; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 pm Thursday, April 29, 2021.
A Celebration of Ruth’s Life will begin at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home with Evangelist Jody Jenkins officiating.
A Graveside Service will follow in the Garden of Resurrection at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Those attending services are requested to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ruth’s honor to St. Jude by visiting www.stjude.org
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the emergency room staff at Holston Valley Medical Center.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Ruth Weston and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.