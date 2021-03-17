ROGERSVILLE — Allen Jeff “A.J.” Helton, age 91, of Rogersville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 16, 2021 at his home.
A.J. was a member of Walker’s Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and had also served as deacon of Midtown Baptist Church. He retired from New Jersey Zinc Co. after 32 years, and as well a retired farmer. A.J. put God first in his life and then his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Jean Rogers Helton; son, Ricky Helton; parents, Jim and Nellie Gonce Helton; step-mother, Mable Helton; sisters, Annie Hurd, Dorothy Lawson, and Barbara Helton; brothers, Sturm, Arley, and Worley Helton.
Left to cherish his memory is daughter, Deborah (Gary) Lawley; sons, Roger ( Doris) Helton and Doug Helton; grandsons, Jeff (Kayla) Smith, Chris and Ezra Helton; step-grandchildren, Conner, Ronnie, and Devin; great-grandson, Levi Smith; and sisters, Leona Lawson, Tempie Hurd, Linda Lawson, and Dee Rogers; brothers, Charles and Sam Helton.
The family of A.J. wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Amedisys Hospice of Morristown and special friends; Kathleen and Kenny Long.
A.J. will lie in state on Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 11:00 am with Rev. Danny Trent and Rev.Travis Porterfield officiating. Music will be provided by Linda Morelock and Gary Lawley. Graveside services will immediately follow in Helton Cemetery in Eidson, TN.
Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be Jeff Smith, Chris Helton, Eddie Lawson, Mike Lawson, Brandon Rogers, Billy Helton, Steve Helton, Greg Hurd, Doug Helton, Gary Lawley, and Carroll Helton.
“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the Faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.