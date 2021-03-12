ROGERSVILLE — Edward “Ed” Galen Shaver Sr., of Rogersville was born on April 2, 1950, and passed away peacefully after a brief illness at Holston Valley Hospital, on March 9, 2021. He was surrounded by the love of his family as he was called home by the Lord.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Otho Galen and Margaret (Peg) Shaver; sister, Carolyn Eanes; brothers, Robert Shaver and Thomas Shaver; and grandson, Isaac Shaver.
Ed is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sally Helen Shaver, of the home; children Melissa (Scott) Beckwith of Rogersville, Edward (Mary) Shaver Jr of Rogersville, and James (Nicole) Shaver of Knoxville, Lisa Shaver of Knoxville; sister, Diane (Dave) Stinson, of St. Augustine FL; brother, David Shaver, of Cocoa Beach, FL; 13 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews and in-laws.
The family would like to give special mention just like his own kids, Shane Baldwin and family of Jefferson NC, Janie Roten and family of Creston, NC.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 4:00 pm with Rev.Timothy Johnson officiating. Interment will take place at 2:00 pm in Mt. Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens in Boone, NC on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.