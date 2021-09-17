Albert Charles Muller III passed away in the early hours of the morning on September 9, in Rogersville’s Signature Nursing Home. He is the son of Albert Muller the II and Therese Muller.
Albert joined the Navy and served in the Pacific to protect his country during WW II. He earned his master’s and worked at Brookhaven National Laboratory in New York for 30 years. He was a serious and loving parent, grandparent, and great grandparent, and enjoyed working on his farm after retirement. He liked planting flowers and trees and bringing the beauty out of nature. Al loved restoring his antique cars and bringing the mint ones to shows. He made many friends from different walks of life and gained the love and trust of people all over the world. He also enjoyed helping his community out by doing handyman work for the local schools and helping the Shepherds Center delivering meals.
He was survived by his four children, Albert Charles Muller the IV, who teaches at the University of Musashino in Tokyo, Stephanie Lanahan, an RN in West Palm Beach, Florida, Shanti Muller, a massage therapist in Cookeville, and Timothy Muller, a carpenter in Rogersville.
