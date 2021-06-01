ROGERSVILLE — Wretha Eunivea McLain, age 88, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 26, 2021; to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. She was a member of North Fork Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle McLain; parents, Dane Yankee, Sarah (Drexil) McLain; two sons-in-law, Lynn Christian, and Amos Cordle.
She is survived by her son, Enos (Charlsie) McLain; daughters, Tina (Tim) Morgan, Jewel Cordle; nine grandchildren, Tonya (Mike) Graves, Jeremy (Ginger) McLain, Delana (Steve) Dishner, Weston Morgan, Hannah (Matthew) Hunter, Chris (Stacy) Christian, Chad (Julie) Christian, Jacqueline (Max) Campbell, Jessie (Shanna) Cordle; thirteen great grandchildren, Spencer, Sawyer, Colten, Ethan, Kennedy, Morgan, Noah, Ryman, Corbin, Aleena, Vander, Jack, and Ty; brother, Bryon Yankee; three sisters-in-law, Myrlie Cradic, Wanda Smith, and Geneva McLain; host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Special thank you to her son-in-law, Tim Morgan, who spent many hours by her side.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, May 28, 2021 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral service following at 7:00 pm with Pastor Ed McLain officiating. Music will be provided by her grandchildren and True Faith. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, May 29, 2021 in North Fork Cemetery.