ROGERSVILLE- Ella M. Helton, age 76, of Rogersville, went to her heavenly home on Monday, July 5, 2021. Ella was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Helton; parents, William Seal and Una Vee Seal; and four brothers.
Ella is survived by her loving children, daughters, Julia Windeban and husband Fletcher, Mary Myers, Rachel Helton,and Phoebe Gann; two sons, Isaac Helton and Barnabas Helton; eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren; sisters, Viennie Ramsey and husband Michael, Faye Livesay and Husband Tom and Carol Hensley; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 12:00 noon till 2:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral ceremony will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Eric Chapman officiating. The graveside service will follow at Seal Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.