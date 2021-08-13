William Alfred Royston, age 82, was born on September 6, 1938 and went to his heavenly home on August 10, 2021. Alfred enjoyed camping and spending time with his family. He was a Hawkins Co. school bus driver for 25 years.
He was preceded in death by parents, Lewis and Emma Brewer Royston; brothers, James, JD, Roger and Jerry.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, JoAnn Royston; beloved pets, Peanut and Suzy Belle; brother, Lewis Ray Royston; sisters, Emma Kay Tilson, Drama (Bobby) Wynn; 22 nieces and nephews; numerous great nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Dock Thrower; sisters-in-law, Virginia Hutchison, Patsy Royston, and Peggy Royston; niece, Ginger Miller.
Family will receive friends from 6-8pm on Thursday, August 12th at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 10am on Friday, August 13th at Highland Cemetery with Pastor Danny Trent officiating. For those who wish to attend, please meet at the cemetery at 9:45am. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com