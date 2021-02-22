Belva K Harris arrived at her heavenly home on February 22, 2021. She was met by her husband, James W. Harris and parents, Oscar & Marie Satterfield. She will be forever missed by her son Donald Harris & wife, Karen of Morristown, TN.
She also leaves behind her granddaughter, Jordan Snodgrass, her husband, Chase & her great grandchildren, Cydney, Kinley, Riley, and Lincoln Snodgrass, all of Pikeville, KY. She is also survived by her sisters, Wilma Davis of Rogersville, TN & Phyllis O'Bradovich of Lynch, KY.
Belva was born in Bonny Blue, Virginia on January 18, 1936. She and her husband resided in Jenkins, Kentucky for many years and were devoted members of First Baptist Church of Jenkins. At the time of her passing, she was a faithful member of Hillcrest Baptist Church of Morristown.
In Belva's younger days, she enjoyed painting landscapes. She enjoyed art of all kinds, including classical music and her favorite church hymns. "How Great Thou Art" was her personal favorite. She enjoyed cooking for her family with love and would read a cookbook like it was a novel. She took pride in caring for her loved ones and making a comfortable home. Belva's personal relationship with her heavenly Father was one with such devotion. She would diligently study the Bible and yearly, would read it completely through. Belva was a prayer warrior and relied on God's word and His peace to help her through life. As her family, we know she would want her legacy to be that God should always be first and to always "Cast your cares upon Him, because He cares for you." - 1 Peter 5:7.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm with Rev. David Williams officiating. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church Food Pantry.