ROGERSVILLE — James “Clay” Brooks, age 91, formerly of Mooresburg, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at Signature Health Care following a period of declining health. He was a member of Gills Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Clay was a retired cattle farmer. He loved to coon hunt and “spin a yarn” to whomever would listen. Clay was preceded in death by his wife, Eunice Lois Bentley Brooks; parents Jessie and Mary Church Brooks and sister, Emma Carpenter.
Survivors include four daughters, Karen Harrell and husband Phillip, Angel Shanks and husband Stefan of Rogersville, Nancy Cook and husband Randy and Glenda Begley and husband Rick of Mooresburg; six grandchildren, Jarod Harrell, Jacob Harrell, Ritchie Begley, Jessica North, Abby Shanks and Heidi Shanks, and 7 great grandchildren; sister Joan Johnson of Rogersville.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, friends and family may visit Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville Sunday, June 20, 2021, 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. to view Mr. Brooks and sign the guest register.
Graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Gladson Family Cemetery, Mooresburg with Rev. Jarod Harrell officiating..
