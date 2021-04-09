CENTERVILLE, Ind. – Bertha Mae Cook, age 91, of Centerville, Indiana, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Ambassador Healthcare.
Bertha was born November 9, 1929, in Surgoinsville, Tennessee, to Steven H. and Luda Owens Creech. She was a 1949 graduate of Surgoinsville High School. Bertha moved to Centerville in 1953. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Centerville, where she worked for many years and helped with the Grace Clothing Ministry. Bertha enjoyed working outdoors, including working on the family farm.
Survivors include her son, Donald J. Cook (Darlene Black) of Centerville; nephew, Bill Creech, who she raised as a son; grandson, Jonathan L. Cook (Beth Young) of Woodstock, Georgia; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Donald A. Cook, who died May 1, 2016; grandson, Gregory Cook; sisters, Marie Thomson and Jeanette Moore, infant, Grace Creech, and Baby Creech; brothers, J.B., who was killed in action in Korea, Bob, and Frank Creech.
Visitation for Bertha Mae Cook will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, at Mills Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, Centerville. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at Mills Funeral Home with Rev. James Girdley officiating. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to: First Baptist Church of Centerville, 109 Mattie Harris Road, Centerville, IN 47330.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.