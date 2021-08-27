BAILEYTON — Brenda Lee Cooter, 60, of Baileyton, passed away at her home on Monday, August 23, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed talking and spending time with family and friends, and keeping her grandkids.
She is survived by her husband: Craig Cooter; 2 daughters: Nicole Cooter and fiance’ Jesse Moore, and Chelsea Cooter & fiance’ Jesse Morris; 4 grandchildren: Brilee Gray, Bennen Moore, Adalyn Morris, and Lily Moore; 3 brothers and sisters-in-law: Pete & Linda Burns, Kelly Burns & Dawn Watts, Vernon & Sue Burns; sister: Joyce Smith; brother-in-law: Donnie Heck; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Karen & Harold Hubbell, Calvin & Yvonne Cooter; many loved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Luther & Bessie Burns; brother: JC Burns; 2 sisters and 2 brothers-in-law: Helen & Ronnie Morelock, Kathy Heck, and Bud Smith; niece: Kristie Heck.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 26, 2021 from4-6PM at Jeffers Funeral and Cremation downtown. The funeral will follow at 6PM in the Chapel with the Rev. Eddie Malone officiating. The graveside service will be at 1PM Friday, August 27, 2021 at Zion Cemetery.
Family and friends will be pallbearers.
