ROGERSVILLE — John “Johnny” Creed Myers, age 77, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021. He was retired from AFG following 44 years of service. Johnny was a member of Gills Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the U.S. Army. Mr. Myers was a Purple Heart recipient. Johnny was preceded in death by his parents Clay and Ocie Brown Myers, sisters Patsy Myers Woods and Betty Myers Hagood, infant great-granddaughter Norah June Brower.
He is survived by his wife of 57 1/2 years Dianne Harrell Myers, son Josh Myers of Rogersville, grandchildren Morgan Brower and husband Mike of Winchester, VA, Garet Myers and wife Veronica of Mooresburg, great-grandson Waylon Myers, sister Shirley Seal and husband Danny of Ten Mile, TN, brother-in-law Edward Hagood, Brentwood TN, sister-in-law Gail Harrell, brother-in-law Kenny Harrell and wife Dottie all of Rogersville, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Friday, October 8, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 9, 2021 at McKinney Cemetery with Rev. Jarod Harrell officiating. Eulogy will be given by nephew Heath Woods. Military funeral honors will be provided by the Hawkins County Honor Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to The Children’s Heart Foundation, 5 Revere Drive, One Northbrook Place, Suite 200, Northbrook, IL 60062-1500 in memory of Norah June Brower, or a charity of your choice.
