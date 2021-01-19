Anthony Lynn Smith, age 63, passed away after a brief illness at Greeneville Community Hospital on January 16, 2021. He was born September 1,1957 in Rogersville, Tennessee to the late Faye (Russell) Proffitt and Joe Thomas Smith. “Tony” is survived by his brothers Thomas Smith, Rusty (Jhoni) Proffitt, and Bill (Candance) Proffitt. He is also survived by nieces and nephews: Jonathan Proffitt, Lauryn Proffitt and Trey Proffitt. Cousins include: Philip (Karen) Henard, Beverly (Randall) Thomas, and Shauna (John) Slaughter.
“Tony” spent most of his life as a resident of Greene Valley Developmental Center until its closing and most recently was a resident of Open Arms Care in Greeneville, Tennessee. His birth inspired his mother, Faye Proffitt, to become an advocate for PKU testing in newborns. In 1968, she was instrumental in the passing of the Senate Bill that would require all newborns to be tested for phenylketonuria and other inborn errors of metabolism.
Due to COVID restrictions, family and friends may visit at their convenience from 1:00-6:00 at Mayes Mortuary, 444 West Main Street, in Morristown on January 19, 2021. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 20th, at Emma Jarnagin Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff who provided such loving care to “Tony” while at Greene Valley as well as Open Arms Care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Open Arms Care 7325 Oak Ridge Highway Suite 200 Knoxville, TN 37931, please specify the Greeneville Location.