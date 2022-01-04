ROGERSVILLE — Wayne L. Kestner, age 82, of Rogersville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 29, 2021, at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness.
He was born May 26, 1939, to the Rev. Clarence and Talitha Jackson Kestner.
Wayne was an Army Veteran. He retired from Kingsport Press, loved serving the Lord by creating and building with his hands, and was a member of The Bridge Church.
Wayne will always be known for his open hospitality and love for anyone that met him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Kestner; daughter, Sheila Dillard; granddaughter, Cindy Dillard; three brothers, Clyde, Delos, and Earl; sister-in-law, Marie; and sister, Joanna.
He is survived by his sister, Ruth Taylor; son, Terry Kestner and wife Pam; son, Michael Kestner and wife Sandy; son-in-law, Darrell Dillard; grandchildren, Chris, Chase, Jaclyn, Nikki, Jordan, Gabe, Haley, Dalton, Karlie, and Mark; great grandchildren, Aaron, Ava, Andi, Sadie, and Oaklyn; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later time.