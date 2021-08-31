Cherry Nell Long Lee, age 79, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
She confessed her faith in Christ at an early age at Calvary Baptist Church and was a member of Free Spirit Missionary Baptist Church of Russellville.
Preceding her in death are her husband: Sammie Joe Lee; parents: Earnest and Nellie Kate Long; brothers: Floyd (Rod) Long, and Charles Long; great granddaughters: Kymber and EmberLee Cobb.
Cherry leaves her daughters: Freda (Ennis) Carmack and Darlene (Doug) Lawson. Grandchildren: Samuel (Jen) Cobb, Shonta (Bradley) Miller, Jodie Lawson, and J.D. Lawson; great grandchildren: Isaiah, Sara, and Elijah Cobb and Nevaeh Miller. Brothers: Allen and Johnny Long; brother-in-law: Tommie (Bud) and Carolyn Lee. Several nieces and nephews and special friends at Rogersville Senior Center.
A special thank you to Amedisys Home Health of Rogersville and Amedisys Hospice of Morristown.
Friends and family may come by Mayes Mortuary on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 from 12 Noon until 3:00 PM.
Graveside services will follow at 3:30 PM at Hamblen Memory Gardens with Rev. Robert Mallory officiating.
Arrangements by MAYES MORTUARY